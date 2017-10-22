Related Programs: 
The Blues with Lee Hay
Local Exposure

Ben Levin & his new blues cd

By 1 minute ago

This week on The Blues, Saturday, October 21st, at 11pm, you'll hear a conversation with Ben Levin and Ron Esposito recorded in WVXU's studio on Monday, October 16th.  They discuss Ben's new blues cd, "Ben's Blues," which was recorded at Ultrasuede Studio here in Cincinnati.

Ben Levin, who's a senior at Walnut Hills High School, talks about his interest in the blues and the piano lessons with boogie woogie master Ricky Nye which began when he was only 8 years old.  He also discusses some of his musical influences including Big Joe Duskin, Muddy Waters, Professor Longhair, and Pinetop Perkins.  

On this blues show, you'll hear not only Ron's interview with Ben, but also a couple of songs from "Ben's Blues" as well as songs by legendary blues musicians he was influenced by.

Ben Levin
Ricky Nye
Muddy Waters
Big Joe Duskin
Pinetop Perkins
Professor Longhair
Ultrasuede Studio

