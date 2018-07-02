Backlash: Europe’s Far Right and Muslim Migration

Thursday, July 12 at 7:00 pm

From America Abroad: Millions of Muslims from the Middle East and Africa have moved to Europe in recent years. On this edition of America Abroad, we'll look at Muslim immigrant communities in Europe and the backlash against them: the xenophobic and violent populist movements the have been gaining steam.

We go to Greece, where refugee centers have been firebombed, and the UK, where Brexit has emboldened a white supremacist movement. We'll see how a change in political winds in Finland has been forcing many Muslim asylum seekers to return to the Middle East where they face violence and persecution.

Also look at the European institutions pushing back against this populist wave. And finally, we’ll discuss how European populism connects to the political waves we’ve seen here in the US and what can be done to counteract these forces.