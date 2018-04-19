The B-52s, Rick Springfield, To Play At Taste Of Cincinnati

By Jennifer Merritt 46 minutes ago
  • b-52's
    The B-52's got their start in 1976.
    Provided

If you've ever sung along to "Love Shack" or belted out "Jessie's Girl" during karaoke, then you're going to want to mark your calendar for Sunday, May 27. 

That's when Taste of Cincinnati will premiere its first-ever "Music Bash," featuring co-headliners The B-52's and Rick Springfield, as well as special guest Loverboy. The concert is scheduled for 5 p.m, with gates opening at 4 p.m. The $29 tickets are now on sale at TasteofCincinnati.com.

Rick Springfield was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2014.
Credit Provided

The B-52's hits include such party anthems as "Rock Lobster" and "Good Stuff," while Springfield is known for Top 40 hits like "Don't Talk to Strangers" and "Human Touch." Loverboy is best known for their hit "Working for the Weekend." 

Taste of Cincinnati takes place May 26-28 and will feature more than 50 restaurants and food trucks that will take over Fifth from Main streets to the ramps of I-71 and Columbia Parkway. 

Tags: 
Taste of Cincinnati
music

Related Content

Talking Music And Mentoring With Ballerina Misty Copeland

By editor Apr 6, 2018

If all the world's a stage, Misty Copeland is a frequently featured performer. And as a classical dancer, Copeland is certainly comfortable in the spotlight.

King Records Revival Would Attract People From "All Over The World," Councilman Says

By Apr 3, 2018
king records
John Kiessewetter / WVXU

Efforts to save the former King Records studio building in Evanston are a step closer to becoming reality.

ICYMI: Rapper Common Talks About How He Learned He Could Rap In Cincinnati

By Jennifer Merritt Mar 29, 2018
common
Wikimedia

On Wednesday's edition of NPR's 1A, rapper Common told host Joshua Johnson about how he first discovered he could rap while in Cincinnati. 