The B-52s, Rick Springfield, To Play At Taste Of Cincinnati

If you've ever sung along to "Love Shack" or belted out "Jessie's Girl" during karaoke, then you're going to want to mark your calendar for Sunday, May 27.

That's when Taste of Cincinnati will premiere its first-ever "Music Bash," featuring co-headliners The B-52's and Rick Springfield, as well as special guest Loverboy. The concert is scheduled for 5 p.m, with gates opening at 4 p.m. The $29 tickets are now on sale at TasteofCincinnati.com.

The B-52's hits include such party anthems as "Rock Lobster" and "Good Stuff," while Springfield is known for Top 40 hits like "Don't Talk to Strangers" and "Human Touch." Loverboy is best known for their hit "Working for the Weekend."

Taste of Cincinnati takes place May 26-28 and will feature more than 50 restaurants and food trucks that will take over Fifth from Main streets to the ramps of I-71 and Columbia Parkway.