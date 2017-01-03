Related Program: 
Author Keith Maginn Writes About The Extraordinary People In His Life

Keith Maginn says writing this book gave him even more respect for people as a whole.
Heading into the new year, a lot of us are looking for some positive news as an antidote for today’s headlines.

Local author Keith Maginn has found that antidote in the many inspiring stories from the people in his everyday life – stories he discovered just by taking a little extra time to learn about them. One friend overcame an addiction to crack cocaine. Another lost a son in a tragic accident, but went on to start a foundation in his honor. As he uncovered more and more true tales of heroism and resilience, he compiled them in his new book, (Extra)Ordinary: Inspirational Stories of Everyday People.

Keith Maginn joins us this afternoon to share what he learned about looking for the incredible in the seemingly mundane.

