Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

Artificial Intelligence In The Healthcare Industry

By 30 minutes ago
  • Artificial intelligence is advancing health care diagnostics and being utilized in other areas of the health industry.
    Artificial intelligence is advancing health care diagnostics and being utilized in other areas of the health industry.
    Pixabay

Xavier University has launched the Xavier Center for Artificial Intelligence, an effort to accelerate the use of artificial intelligence to improve health care. The Center’s first major initiative will be the AI Summit, taking place on August 24 and 25 at Xavier's Cintas Center.

Today, artificial intelligence is helping to drive advances in health care diagnostics, and could be used to improve patient safety, reduce drug costs, and avoid product and drug recalls

Joining us to discuss the role of artificial intelligence in the health industry are Xavier Health Director Dr. Marla Phillips and Vice President for Quality Assurance and Regulatory Affairs with IBM Watson Health, John Daley.

The Xavier Center for Artificial Intelligence AI Summit 2017 takes place August 24-25 at the Xavier Cintas Center. For more information and registration, click here. If you would like more information on the role of AI in the health industry, click here.

Xavier Health is a center in XU's College of Professional Sciences

Tags: 
Xavier University
Xavier Center for Artificial Intelligence
artificial intelligence
AI
Dr. Marla Phillips
IBM Watson Health
Artificial Intelligence AI Summit 2017
Cincinnati Edition

Related Content

Artificial Intelligence Key To Treating Illness

By Jul 3, 2017
Ann Thompson / WVXU

Complex computer software may be the key to correctly diagnosing and treating patients with various diseases.

How To Preserve Your Family's Immigration Story

By Jul 5, 2017
Provided

During the past year, a group of Xavier University faculty and staff dubbed the Mission Animators has been examining immigration, migration and refugees in our region. As part of the project the university is looking for documents and photographs you have that tell your history.

New Series Of Public Courses Delve Into Politics And Religion

By Jun 13, 2017
Provided

A new educational program is coming to Cincinnati called The Brooklyn Institute for Social Research.  BISR started in New York City to offer community-based education in the tradition of the liberal arts.  The four-week long courses are open to the public and give participants the opportunity to delve into important social, religious and political issues.