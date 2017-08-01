Artificial Intelligence In The Healthcare Industry

Xavier University has launched the Xavier Center for Artificial Intelligence, an effort to accelerate the use of artificial intelligence to improve health care. The Center’s first major initiative will be the AI Summit, taking place on August 24 and 25 at Xavier's Cintas Center.

Today, artificial intelligence is helping to drive advances in health care diagnostics, and could be used to improve patient safety, reduce drug costs, and avoid product and drug recalls

Joining us to discuss the role of artificial intelligence in the health industry are Xavier Health Director Dr. Marla Phillips and Vice President for Quality Assurance and Regulatory Affairs with IBM Watson Health, John Daley.

The Xavier Center for Artificial Intelligence AI Summit 2017 takes place August 24-25 at the Xavier Cintas Center. For more information and registration, click here. If you would like more information on the role of AI in the health industry, click here.

Xavier Health is a center in XU's College of Professional Sciences.