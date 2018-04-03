Related Program: 
Are Selfies Changing The Museum Experience?

By Dan Hurley 1 hour ago
In July, the Cleveland Museum of Art will open the "Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors" exhibition. The show has drawn huge crowds in other cities, breaking museum attendance records. As it turns out, Kusama's exhibit is a huge hit on Instagram too -- people love taking selfies inside her installations.

Huge attendance records are not new to museums, but the phenomenon of taking selfies is. Many museum directors, curators and artists are harnessing this trend by curating shows, creating art and even opening new museums with social media in mind. Consider how the traveling Museum of Ice Cream has 370,000 Instagram followers.

Local institutions including the Cincinnati Art Museum (CAM) and the Contemporary Arts Center (CAC) are generating buzz with exhibitions and installations that encourage photography. But are we missing out on experiencing the art when we're looking for the perfect photo op?

Here to discuss "Instagramable art" today on "Cincinnati Edition" are Cincinnati Art Museum Director of Marketing and Communications Jill Dunne; Cleveland Museum of Art Director of Education and Academic Affairs Cyra Levenson; and Contemporary Arts Center Communications Director Josh Mattie.

