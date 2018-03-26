Related Program: 
Are Cartoons Bad Role Models For Children?

Remember when cartoons glorified violence and perpetuated gender and racial stereotypes? Elmer Fudd blasted Daffy Duck with a shotgun. Disney princesses dazzled in pink while their broad-shouldered princes saved the day. We've come a long way since then, haven't we?

Take another look. You may find the same old feuds, the same rigid gender norms and the same racial divides. Which got us wondering: How are cartoons influencing our children during their important early development years?

Monday on Cincinnati Edition, we'll discuss cartoons as role models. Joining us from the University of Cincinnati are Arlitt Center Early Childhood Teacher Education Specialist Jennifer Horwitz; Department of Communication Associate Professor Dr. Nancy Jennings; and College of Education, Criminal Justice and Human Services Assistant Professor Laura Dell.

Tune in to Cincinnati Edition Monday, March 26 around 1:30 p.m. to hear this segment. 

