Answering The Call, Judge Nathaniel Jones

Note: This interview originally aired on August 15, 2016.

Judge Nathaniel Jones was the first African-American to be an assistant United States attorney in Ohio. He was an assistant general counsel for the Kerner Commission, which looked into the causes of the 1967 racial unrest in the U.S. As NAACP general counsel he led the fight against school segregation. In 1979, he was nominated to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit by President Jimmy Carter.

Retired from the court for fourteen years now, Judge Jones has written a memoir, recently published by The New Press, "Answering the Call: An Autobiography of the Modern Struggle to End Racial Discrimination in America." He joins us this afternoon to discuss his new book and the continuing battle for civil rights.