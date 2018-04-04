Angela's Tribe Ends Curse, Finally Avoids Tribal Council

After burning the Malolo banner, Angela Perkins and her Malolo tribe mates finally won an immunity challenge on "Survivor: Ghost Island" Wednesday.

That means Perkins, 42, from Oregonia in Warren County, has made it one-third of the way to the $1-million "Survivor" prize.

The Malolo tribe had lost five of its original 10 members in the first six episodes. Malolo lost the reward challenge for steak and chicken early in the seventh episode Wednesday, but rebounded to place second (of three tribes) in the immunity challenge.

The Naviti tribe voted out Bradley Kleihege, 26, a law student from Michigan who was disliked for being bossy and argumentative.

Perkins is one of 13 contestants (of 20) remaining in the competition. "Survivor: Ghost Island" ends 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 23 (Channel 12, CBS).