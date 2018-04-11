Angela's First Ally Booted Off 'Survivor'

By 31 seconds ago
  • "Survivor" contestants celebrate "the merge" into one camp with a feast on the beach.
    "Survivor" contestants celebrate "the merge" into one camp with a feast on the beach.
    Robert Voets / CBS Broadcasting Inc.

Talkative male model Chris Noble, the first friend Oregonia's Angela Perkins made on "Survivor: Ghost Island," was voted out of the game Wednesday.

Perkins, the 42-year-old Army vet, was nearly blindsided on the March 7 episode by her Naviti tribemates at Tribal Council because she was a friend of Noble, 27, who had annoyed nearly everyone on the island. He was also seen as a physical threat to win many challenges.

On Wednesday, the three tribes moved into one camp, and everyone celebrated "the merge" with a feast on the beach.

Angela Perkins (left) and Laurel Johnson in Wednesday's episode.
Credit Robert Voets / CBS Broadcasting Inc.

Perkins was seen very little in the show, which centered on a power struggle between Noble and Domenick Abbate, 38, a New York construction supervisor. 

However, she appeared in the preview for the next episode, on April 18 (8 p.m., Channel 12, CBS), in which Abbate clashes and Michael Yerger, 18, from Knoxville. "I want to see the battle of all battles," Perkins said.

The elimination of Noble leaves 12 contestants in the $1-million competition taped last year on Fiji.  "Survivor: Ghost Island" ends 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 23.

Tags: 
Media Beat
John Kiesewetter
TVKiese
Angela Perkins
survivor
Ghost Island
Chris Noble
Domenick Abbate

Related Content

Angela's Tribe Ends Curse, Finally Avoids Tribal Council

By Apr 4, 2018
Robert Voets / CBS Broadcasting Inc.

After burning the Malolo banner, Angela Perkins and her Malolo tribe mates finally won an immunity challenge on "Survivor: Ghost Island" Wednesday.

Angela Perkins Compares 'Survivor' Experience To Army Life

By Mar 6, 2018
two women digging in the sand
Michele Crowe / CBS Broadcasting Inc.

Iraq war veteran Angela Perkins compares her "Survivor: Ghost Island" competition to her Army experience this way:

"They are two different experiences. I would say it was more difficult for me to do 'Survivor' versus the war, but in a different sense.  