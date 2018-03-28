Angela Shuns Pitch To Switch Allegiance On 'Survivor'

By 1 hour ago
  • Angela Perkins talks to James Lim around the 'Survivor' campfire.
    Angela Perkins talks to James Lim around the 'Survivor' campfire.
    Robert Voets / CBS Broadcasting Inc.

This is why fans love Survivor:  After portraying Oregonia resident Angela Perkins as the pivotal swing vote or possible outcast at the next Tribal Council, viewers saw her teammates blindside James Lim from Los Angeles.

After Perkins' newly constituted Malolo tribe lost the immunity challenge, Survivor: Ghost Island producers made it appear that the Iraq war veteran from Warren County could turn against her original Naviti teammates and vote one of them out of the game. It was all carefully scripted misdirection.

In the end Lim, 24, was sent home by all four of the others, including his original Malolo teammate, Michael Yerger, 18, from Knoxville, TN.

Angela Perkins' CBS publicity photo when the 'Survivor: Ghost Island' cast was announced in January.
Credit CBS Broadcasting Inc.

The fake drama, however, did allow viewers to learn more about from Perkins, 42, the oldest contestant. The mother of two grown children (both Clinton Massie High School graduates) divorced after retiring from the Army. She explained that was in jeopardy Wednesday because she didn't feel tight with original teammates Desiree Afuye, 21, from Newark, NJ, and Kellyn Bechtold, 31, of North Manchester, Indiana.

"Kellyn and Desiree really have a close relationship, so I feel I'm on the bottom. In the military, it's all about family. I was always surrounded by great friends," she said, echoing my interview with her earlier this month.

"And then retiring, I lost that big chunk of family. My daughter went away to college (in Minnesota), and then I started going through my divorce, and now I'm alone. I don't know, it's just hard. It's just hard."

In a monologue to the Survivor camera, she explained why she was considering breaking with her original tribe and forming an alliance with James. "The only question is: What's going to get me further in the game?"

The answer, it turned out, was the three women recruited Michael to vote out his teammate. James was the sixth of the 20 contestants eliminated from CBS' $1-million reality show competition taped last year on Fiji.

Survivor: Ghost Island ends 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 23 (Channel 12, CBS).

Tags: 
Media Beat
John Kiesewetter
TVKiese
Angela Perkins
survivor
Ghost Island

Related Content

Who Will Be Marty Brennaman's Successor? How About Dan Hoard?

By Mar 22, 2018
Cincinnati Bengals

When the Cincinnati Reds start searching for a successor to Marty Brennaman, they should look down the street at Paul Brown Stadium, where Dan Hoard works.

Liz Bonis Hosts New WKRC-TV Health Show

By 12 hours ago
WKRC-TV

WKRC-TV medical reporter Liz Bonis is hosting a new half-hour weekly series called What's Happening In Health at 6 a.m. Sundays on Channel 12.

Angela Perkins Compares 'Survivor' Experience To Army Life

By Mar 6, 2018
two women digging in the sand
Michele Crowe / CBS Broadcasting Inc.

Iraq war veteran Angela Perkins compares her "Survivor: Ghost Island" competition to her Army experience this way:

"They are two different experiences. I would say it was more difficult for me to do 'Survivor' versus the war, but in a different sense.  

Crowd Cheers Angela's 'Survivor' Narrow Escape

By Mar 7, 2018
John Kiesewetter

And the crowd goes wild! A packed house at Mason's Buffalo Wings & Rings cheered for hometown favorite Angela Perkins when she narrowly avoided elimination on "Survivor: Ghost Island" Wednesday night.