Andy Furman On The Bengals Opening Their 50th Season

By 8 hours ago
  • Paul Brown Stadium has been home to the Bengals since 2000.
    Derek Johnson

This year marks the 50th season for the Cincinnati Bengals, who got their start in 1968 as part of the West Division of the old American Football League. The team took its name from an earlier Cincinnati Bengals team, which played from 1937-1941.

After five consecutive trips to the playoffs the Bengals missed out on the postseason last year, finishing in third place in the AFC North.  The team opens the season Sunday against division rival Baltimore.

Joining us with a preview of the upcoming Bengals season is Andy Furman with Fox Sports Radio.

Cincinnati Bengals
American Football League
AFC North
Andy Furman
Fox Sports Ohio
