America's Growing Multiracial Population And How Some Struggle With Self-Identification

The number of multiracial Americans is growing three times faster than the country’s population, according to the Pew Research Center. Seven percent of the U.S. population is considered multiracial.

While this trend is becoming more common, multiracial individuals may still struggle with their identities. When asked, “What are you?” they may have a difficult time answering.

Here to talk about multiracial identity are Xavier University Assistant Professor of English, Dr. Jennifer Harris, who teaches American Literature with an emphasis on African American, multi-ethnic and women’s literatures; poet, writer, editor and College Instructor at Xavier University and Northern Kentucky University, Kelly Thomas; and Associate Professor of Education at Miami University, Dr. Lisa Weems.