Amazon To Build Air Hub At CVG

Amazon has announced it plans to build a $1.49 billion air services hub at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.

The deal apparently came together quickly. Boone County Judge Gary Moore reports CVG's board and the State of Kentucky have approved the plan bringing $45 million to the table in incentives.

The company will call its new service Amazon Prime Air and CVG will be its hub.

Details of the project:

The deal with create 2,700 jobs (600 of them full-time)

The first of 40 Boeing 767s will arrive in April

CVG will lease 900 acres for 50 years

Here's why Amazon picked CVG according to a news release:

“As we considered places for the long-term home for our air hub operations, Hebron quickly rose to the top of the list with a large, skilled workforce, centralized location with great connectivity to our nearby fulfillment locations, and an excellent quality of living for employees. We feel strongly that with these qualities as a place to do business, our investments will support Amazon and customers well into the future,” said Dave Clark, Amazon Senior Vice President of Worldwide Operations.

“We couldn’t be more excited to add 2,000-plus Amazon employees to join the more than 10,000 who work with us today across our robust operations in Kentucky.”

The airport says it will do some environmental studies. Amazon told CVG it wants to break ground as soon as possible.

The Wilmington Air Park is apparently the loser in the deal. Amazon had been testing its network there since the summer of 2015.