Allman Brothers Band special re-broadcast

Allman Brothers Band co-founder Butch Trucks passed away Tuesday night, January 24th, in West Palm Beach, Florida, at the age of 69.  He was the third member of the original Allman Brothers Band to pass away.  Guitarist Duane Allman died in 1971 and bassist Berry Oakley a little over a year later.  The band including Butch Trucks was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1994.

Saturday evening, January 28th at 11pm, we’ll revisit a 2014 interview I did with Allman Brothers Band biographer Alan Paul about his book, “One Way Out: The Inside History of the Allman Brothers Band.”  This special, which aired on February 29th, 2014, features an interview I did by phone on February 19th, 2014, with Alan Paul, a senior writer for “Guitar World” magazine who's covered the Allman Brothers Band for 25 years. 

The special  includes a discussion of the Allman Brothers Band mixed with some of the classic songs they recorded, some of which are from the Polydor release, “Live at Ludlow Garage 1970.”  The interview covers various topics like Duane Allman and Dickey Betts’ guitars, the band’s love of the Ludlow Garage venue, drug use, and some of their songs’ origins.  

