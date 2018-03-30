All The Closures, Re-Routes And Detours You Need To Know Before Monday's Parade

Between the late start to Reds Opening Day and the fact that this year's parade takes place well after the first pitch, Cincinnatians have gotten used to delays so far this spring. And come Monday, they'll have to prepare for more—on the roads at least.

Expect a host of closed roads and re-routed Metro buses for Monday's long-awaited Opening Day parade at Findlay Market, which starts at noon. The parade begins at Findlay Market and travels south on Race to Fifth Street, then east on Fifth to the demarcation area at Sentinel Street.

Roads

The following streets will close beginning at 8:00 a.m.:

Race between Liberty and McMicken

Elm between Liberty and McMicken

Findlay between Central Parkway and Vine

Elder between Central Parkway and Vine

Green between Vine and Logan

Henry between Race and Dunlap

Dunlap between Findlay and McMicken

Logan between Liberty and Findlay

Beginning at 11:15 a.m., the following streets will close:

Liberty between Vine and Central Parkway

Central Parkway between Vine and Elm

Race between Liberty and Fourth

Fifth between Elm and Sentinel

Fifteenth between Republic and Elm

Fourteenth between Elm and Republic

Thirteenth between Race and Vine

Twelfth between Elm and Vine

Court between Elm and Vine

Ninth between Elm and Vine

Eighth between Elm and Vine

Seventh between Elm and Vine

Sixth between Elm and Vine

Vine between Fourth and Sixth

Walnut between Fourth and Sixth

Main between Fourth and Sixth

Sycamore between Fourth and Sixth

Broadway between Fourth and Sixth

All parking within closed areas will be restricted. The city encourages drivers to pay attention to parking signs to avoid being towed. Roads will re-open once the parade has passed and it has been deemed.

Metro

Several routes will detour around parade staging areas:

Starting at 8:00 a.m. Monday, routes 21, 46, 64 and 78 will be detoured

Beginning at 11 .m., routes 1, 4, 6, 11, 16, 17, 19, 20, 21, 24, 27, 28, 32, 33, 43, 46, 49, 50, 64, 78 and Metro*Plus will take alternate routes

For complete detour details, including new boarding locations, visit Metro's detour page or sign up for Cincy EZAlerts. Riders can also follow Metro on Twitter and Facebook for updated information.

Streetcar

The streetcar will re-open when the event concludes around 4:00 p.m. Monday.