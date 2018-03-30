All The Closures, Re-Routes And Detours You Need To Know Before Monday's Parade

Between the late start to Reds Opening Day and the fact that this year's parade takes place well after the first pitch, Cincinnatians have gotten used to delays so far this spring. And come Monday, they'll have to prepare for more—on the roads at least.
Expect a host of closed roads and re-routed Metro buses for Monday's long-awaited Opening Day parade at Findlay Market, which starts at noon. The parade begins at Findlay Market and travels south on Race to Fifth Street, then east on Fifth to the demarcation area at Sentinel Street.
Roads
The following streets will close beginning at 8:00 a.m.:
- Race between Liberty and McMicken
- Elm between Liberty and McMicken
- Findlay between Central Parkway and Vine
- Elder between Central Parkway and Vine
- Green between Vine and Logan
- Henry between Race and Dunlap
- Dunlap between Findlay and McMicken
- Logan between Liberty and Findlay
Beginning at 11:15 a.m., the following streets will close:
- Liberty between Vine and Central Parkway
- Central Parkway between Vine and Elm
- Race between Liberty and Fourth
- Fifth between Elm and Sentinel
- Fifteenth between Republic and Elm
- Fourteenth between Elm and Republic
- Thirteenth between Race and Vine
- Twelfth between Elm and Vine
- Court between Elm and Vine
- Ninth between Elm and Vine
- Eighth between Elm and Vine
- Seventh between Elm and Vine
- Sixth between Elm and Vine
- Vine between Fourth and Sixth
- Walnut between Fourth and Sixth
- Main between Fourth and Sixth
- Sycamore between Fourth and Sixth
- Broadway between Fourth and Sixth
All parking within closed areas will be restricted. The city encourages drivers to pay attention to parking signs to avoid being towed. Roads will re-open once the parade has passed and it has been deemed.
Metro
Several routes will detour around parade staging areas:
- Starting at 8:00 a.m. Monday, routes 21, 46, 64 and 78 will be detoured
- Beginning at 11 .m., routes 1, 4, 6, 11, 16, 17, 19, 20, 21, 24, 27, 28, 32, 33, 43, 46, 49, 50, 64, 78 and Metro*Plus will take alternate routes
For complete detour details, including new boarding locations, visit Metro's detour page or sign up for Cincy EZAlerts. Riders can also follow Metro on Twitter and Facebook for updated information.
Streetcar
The streetcar will re-open when the event concludes around 4:00 p.m. Monday.