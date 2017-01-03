Related Program: 
All That Can Be Done At The Downtown Library's MakerSpace

The Main Library MakerSpace allows creative people and business owners to bring their ideas to life.
It’s a place for creative people and business owners alike to bring their ideas to life: the Public Library of Cincinnati and Hamilton County Main Branch's MakerSpace

Anyone can have free access to 3D printers, cameras, laser cutters and engravers, audio and visual equipment, sewing machines and other tools. People have produced artwork, products and various projects through this space.

Here to talk about the MakerSpace and how it can be used are Team Leader of the Public Library of Cincinnati and Hamilton County, Nate Pelley; Owner of Mija’s Malas Jewelry Company, Mija Speakman; and Architect at Team B Architecture & Design, David Corns.

