After Paris: Global Approaches to Climate Change

From America Abroad: Host Madeleine Brand circles the globe to see how various countries are tackling the issue of climate change since the historic Paris climate agreement.

The world’s top carbon producers, China and India, are both committed to decreasing their carbon footprints but with different approaches. China is emphasizing innovation while India is focused on subsidizing the green energy market.

In two places where global warming is most dramatic, the Arctic and the North Africa, we learn about the limits the Canadian government has had in enacting national laws in the face of strong opposition from industry and how the Moroccan monarchy is betting big on emerging green technology as a means to bolster its energy security.

Finally, the US approach to climate change is assessed, including why the military and others are calling for the Trump Administration to stay in the Paris Agreement.