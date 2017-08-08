Advances In Neurosurgery: New Chair Brings Expertise To UC

A routine exam leads doctors to discover a blood clot above Arizona Senator John McCain's left eye. A biopsy reveals the senator has glioblastoma, an aggressive brain tumor. Each year 12,000 people in the U.S. are diagnosed with this type tumor. Most die within two years.

August is Neurosurgery Awareness Month. Here to discuss diagnosis and treatment of brain tumors along with advances in the field of neurosurgery are Dr. Joseph Cheng, the new chair of the Department of Neurosurgery at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine; and Assistant Professor Dr. Laura Ngwenya. Dr. Cheng is leading a team of neurosurgeons that will see the construction of the new UC Gardner Neuroscience Institute.