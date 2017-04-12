Acclaimed Journalist Maria Hinojosa Will Speak In Cincinnati On April 20

Maria Hinojosa is anchor and executive producer of the long-running weekly NPR show, Latino USA, and anchor of the talk show, Maria Hinojosa: One-on-One, from WGBH/La Plaza. She is also founder of the Futuro Media Group, which she created to tell the stories that are overlooked or under reported by traditional media outlets.

Ms. Hinojosa will discuss Latinos and Immigration: The U.S. Mambo at this year's Woman's City Club of Greater Cincinnati National Speakers Forum. She joins us this afternoon, along with Woman's City Club Past President Susan Noonan and Program Chair Carole Donnelly.

Journalist Maria Hinojosa will be the featured speaker at this year's Woman's City Club National Speakers Forum, taking place Thursday April 20 at 7 p.m. in the Netherland Plaza Hotel's Hall of Mirrors. For information and registration, click here.