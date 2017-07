Susan Tedeschi is an acclaimed blues singer/guitarist who is touring again this summer with the Tedeschi Trucks Band, an amalgamation of her band, her husband Derek Truck's band, plus other favorite musicians.

They'll be appearing at the PNC Pavilion at Riverbend on July 21 along with Hot Tuna and Woods Brothers, but first, she's on the phone with Ron Esposito to talk about the band, their new album, and some memories of Cincinnati.