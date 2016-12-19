An Academic Look At The Reality Of Cincinnati's Homeless Population

According to local service agency Shelterhouse, almost 8,000 Cincinnatians, including children, are homeless. A variety of factors can lead to homelessness, including mental illness, drug addiction, traumatic events and personal crisis.

Here to discuss homelessness from an academic and research perspective are Assistant Professor at the University of Cincinnati College of Allied Health Sciences - School of Social Work, James Canfield; and Associate Professor of Nursing in the University of Cincinnati College of Nursing, Rebecca Lee.

For emergency shelter, call 513-381-SAFE (7233).