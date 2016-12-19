Related Program: 
An Academic Look At The Reality Of Cincinnati's Homeless Population

By Dec 19, 2016
According to Shelterhouse, almost 8,000 Cincinnatians are homeless.
According to local service agency Shelterhouse, almost 8,000 Cincinnatians, including children, are homeless. A variety of factors can lead to homelessness, including mental illness, drug addiction, traumatic events and personal crisis.

Here to discuss homelessness from an academic and research perspective are Assistant Professor at the University of Cincinnati College of Allied Health Sciences - School of Social Work, James Canfield; and Associate Professor of Nursing in the University of Cincinnati College of Nursing, Rebecca Lee.

For emergency shelter, call 513-381-SAFE (7233).

homeless
Homelessness
family homelessness
UC College of Nursing
UC College of Allied Health Sciences
UC School of Social Work
academics
research
