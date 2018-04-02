The 2018 Findlay Market Opening Day Parade In Pictures

By & Jennifer Merritt 23 minutes ago
  • Rosie and Gapper lead the parade down Race St. with the Rosie Reds.
    Tana Weingartner / WVXU
  • It's important to stay warm when you have a long parade route of waving ahead.
    Tana Weingartner / WVXU
  • Mr. Redlegs is hitching a ride on the back of a truck for this year's parade.
    Tana Weingartner / WVXU
  • These sousaphones from Little Miami HS are in the Opening Day spirit.
    Tana Weingartner / WVXU
  • It's not a parade without some circus performers!
    Tana Weingartner / WVXU
  • The crowd yelled "Thank you for your service!" as this group of Purple Heart Veterans walked the parade route.
    Tana Weingartner / WVXU
  • Hey! We know her! That's WVXU's Ann Thompson co-hosting the CitiCable parade show with Jerry Galvin.
    Tana Weingartner / WVXU

The day's temp may have been low, but spirits were high at the 2018 Findlay Market Opening Day parade Monday. 

Crowds lined Race Street -- with many decked out in red -- to welcome the start of the Cincinnati Reds season. Sure, the parade wasn't actually on Opening Day, and the Queen City home team lost its first three games against the Washington Nationals this past weekend, but fans still registered plenty of excitement for the coming season, as evidenced by chants of "Let's go, Reds!" and sing-a-longs to "Take Me Out to the Ballgame." 

See some photos from the day below, and even more by clicking the photo above.   

Give a cheer for the East Central HS Dance Team.
Credit Tana Weingartner / WVXU

We call this one, "Smile, smile, smile, why are you taking my picture?"
Credit Tana Weingartner / WVXU

The Red Hot Dancing Queens are always ready for a parade.
Credit Tana Weingartner / WVXU

Wump Mucket Puppets on parade and handing out 'high fives' to the brave.
Credit Tana Weingartner / WVXU

Let's step this parade off on the right foot!
Credit Tana Weingartner / WVXU

