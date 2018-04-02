The 2018 Findlay Market Opening Day Parade In Pictures

The day's temp may have been low, but spirits were high at the 2018 Findlay Market Opening Day parade Monday.

Crowds lined Race Street -- with many decked out in red -- to welcome the start of the Cincinnati Reds season. Sure, the parade wasn't actually on Opening Day, and the Queen City home team lost its first three games against the Washington Nationals this past weekend, but fans still registered plenty of excitement for the coming season, as evidenced by chants of "Let's go, Reds!" and sing-a-longs to "Take Me Out to the Ballgame."

See some photos from the day below, and even more by clicking the photo above.