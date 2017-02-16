The 2017 Cincinnati Neighborhood Summit Will Bring People Together To Improve The City

There are 52 diverse neighborhoods in Cincinnati, from Price Hill to Hyde Park, each with its own distinctive community feel. The Cincinnati Neighborhood Summit was created and designed to bring all of these neighborhoods together to improve the city as a whole.

At each year's summit residents can voice their ideas, opinions, experiences and concerns in an open forum. The theme for the 2017 summit is Building Equitable Futures, so everyone in our community can prosper.

Joining us to talk about the this year's Cincinnati Neighborhood Summit are President of Invest in Neighborhoods, Jake Williams, and Equity Facilitator and activist, Eileen Cooper Reed.

The Cincinnati Neighborhood Summit takes place in the Cintas Center at Xavier University Saturday, March 11, 2017, with a kick-off dinner the evening before. Click here for more information and registration.