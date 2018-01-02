2-Year-Old Twins Needed For 'Extremely Wicked' Movie

A pair of 2-year-old identical twin girls are needed for Cincinnati's newest movie production, "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile."

The film about Ted Bundy -- a 1970s serial killer, kidnapper, rapist, thief and prison escapee -- will shoot scenes with the twins Jan. 18-20 here, according to local casting director D. Lynn Meyers. The producers also needs 1960s and '70s autos and "lots of extras," she says.

Zac Efron ("High School Musical," "Baywatch," "The Paperboy") will star as Bundy, according to the Internet Movie Database. Efron joined the project last May at the Cannes Film Festival.

The story will be told from the viewpoint of Bundy's former girlfriend, Elizabeth Kloefper, played by Lily Collins ("To The Bone," "Rules Don't Apply"), Deadline reported in October. Deadline said production will start Jan. 10. It did not say where.

Joe Berlinger ("Oprah's Master Class," "Brother's Keeper," "Cold Blooded: The Clutter Family Murders") will direct from an original screenplay by Michael Werewie.

Meyers posted this announcement Tuesday afternoon on her D. Lynn Meyers Casting Facebook page:

Hello! We are working on a new film entitled "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile" and are looking for A PAIR OF 2-YEAR-OLD, FEMALE, CAUCASIAN IDENTICAL TWINS to shoot Jan 18-20 in the Cincinnati/NKY area.

"If you have a pair of twins that age and are interested, please email a picture of them along with your name and phone number to extremelywickedextras@gmail.com with the subject "EWSEV Movie Twins" at your earliest convenience. Thanks and keep checking back for more calls for extras coming soon.

Bundy was first arrested in 1975, but escaped twice from authorities before being captured in Florida in 1978. He was sentenced to death and died in the electric chair in 1989. He confessed to 30 murders, "though the actual number of his victims remains unknown," according to the CrimeMuseum.org.

The Crime Museum bio says Bundy, at age 28, first preyed on young and attractive college women in 1974 first near his home in Washington. His crime sprees moved to Utah, Colorado and finally Florida. He would lure them to his Volkswagen Beetle, hit them over the head with a crowbar or pipe, and put them in handcuffs, the site says.

On Dec. 13, Meyers posted a Facebook message looking for automobiles for a movie, but didn't mention "Extremely Wicked." She wrote:

D. Lynn Meyers Casting has just started working on a new feature shooting in Cincinnati/NKY starting in January. We'll be needing lots of extras, but right now we're helping search for some cars! If you have a car that matches any description below, please send to "evsewpixcars@gmail.com"

Period Appropriate cars for the 60s, 70s & 80s...

1969: 10-20 Non-Descript Cars

1974-1975: 10 Non-Descript Cars

1989: 5-10 Non-Descript Cars

All Cars should look Original, or Stock, of course. Sedans, Coupes, P/U Trucks, Jeeps, etc... maybe even Motorcycles from those eras.

ALSO SPECIFIC NEED FOR:

-a 1974 Green Plymouth Fury (4 Door)

-a 1979 Orange VW Bug,

-a 1966/67 Light Blue Cadillac Escalade

-a 1974/75 Red SAAB (possibly Lt Blue)

Again, please submit a photo of your car along with its make, model, year and your own contact info to evsewpixcars@gmail.com.

-30-