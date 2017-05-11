Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

13 Reasons Why Raising Concerns Locally

By 3 hours ago

A Netflix series has the nation talking and school officials all over the country are joining the discussion, sending emails to parents warning them about “13 Reasons Why.” The drama, which debuted in March, is based on a novel by Jay Asher. In 13 episodes, it details a teen girl’s suicide and tackles issues including bullying and rape.

The controversial Netflix series depicting teen suicide is based on the novel by Jay Asher.
Credit amazon.com

While the series has been widely successful and is renewed for a second season, it has also sparked fierce controversy. Mental health counselors and school officials have questioned whether the series glorifies suicidal tendencies and whether it has the potential to inspire copycat behavior among vulnerable teens.

Here to discuss “13 Reasons Why” and the steps local schools and mental health workers are taking to better inform families is Medical Director of the Child Psychiatry Unit at Cincinnati Children’s, Dr. Dan Nelson; Public Information Officer for Mason City Schools, Tracey Carson; and Executive Director of MindPeace Cincinnati, Susan Shelton.

Tags: 
13 Reasons Why
Thirteen Reasons Why
Netflix
suicide
suicide prevention
National Suicide Prevention Week
bullying
anti-bullying
sexual assault
Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center
Mason City Schools
MindPeace Cincinnati
Cincinnati Edition

Related Content

The Increase In Suicides And Ways To Prevent It

By Aug 30, 2016
en.wikipedia.org

    

September 5 - 11 is National Suicide Prevention Week. A federal study shows the number of suicides in the United States has surged 24% since 1999 and is now at the highest levels in almost 30 years. 

Examining The Growing Problem Of Bullying In Our Schools

By Dec 10, 2015
pixabay.com, available for use

Tomorrow marks the anniversary of the suicide of Emilie Olson, the Fairfield Township teen who shot herself last year. A candlelight vigil will be held at the Community Christian Church on Millikin Rd. in Hamilton. Several news reports noted that bullying was a factor in her suicide.