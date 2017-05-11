13 Reasons Why Raising Concerns Locally

A Netflix series has the nation talking and school officials all over the country are joining the discussion, sending emails to parents warning them about “13 Reasons Why.” The drama, which debuted in March, is based on a novel by Jay Asher. In 13 episodes, it details a teen girl’s suicide and tackles issues including bullying and rape.

While the series has been widely successful and is renewed for a second season, it has also sparked fierce controversy. Mental health counselors and school officials have questioned whether the series glorifies suicidal tendencies and whether it has the potential to inspire copycat behavior among vulnerable teens.

Here to discuss “13 Reasons Why” and the steps local schools and mental health workers are taking to better inform families is Medical Director of the Child Psychiatry Unit at Cincinnati Children’s, Dr. Dan Nelson; Public Information Officer for Mason City Schools, Tracey Carson; and Executive Director of MindPeace Cincinnati, Susan Shelton.