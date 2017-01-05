1230 AM Renews Lincoln Ware, Drops Gospel, Adds Motown

Lincoln Ware, long-time radio talk voice of the African-American community, often said in 2016 that "when Obama leaves, I leave."

He's changed his mind.

Ware will stay on the air for the Trump administration -- talking two hours a day, instead of four, he said Thursday.

"I wanted to retire, but they made me an offer I couldn't refuse," he told listeners of his weekday talk show Thursday, when the station announced a format change from "Praise" gospel music to "Southern Ohio's home for Motown and Classic Soul." Owner Radio One also revamped "Old School" WOSL-FM (100.3) to “R&B and Old School."

Ware, who jumped from WCIN-AM to put WDBZ-AM (1230 The BUZZ) on the air in 2000, will be heard 10 a.m.-noon instead of 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

"I have been begging them to cut my four hours for years," Ware told me Thursday. A few minutes later, he told a caller: "I'll be around here for a good while. Trust me!" Then he laughed and said, "But I haven't seen the contract yet!"

Since June, the 1230 AM "Praise" gospel programming and Ware's show has been simulcast on 101.5 FM. The two stations have been rebranded "Soul 101.5 & 1230AM." They will play the Temptations, Stevie Wonder, O’Jays, Jacksons and the Supremes, the station announced.

"They're taking you back to the music of Motown – the '60s and '70s," Ware told listeners Thursday. "You can't top music of the '60s and '70s. Nothing can! And that's what you'll hear right here."

The Soul 105.1 & 1230AM lineup: "Tom Joyner Morning Show" (6-10 a.m.); Lincoln Ware (10 a.m.-noon); Emanuel Livingston (noon-3 p.m.); former WOSL-FM DJ Fredd E. Redd (3-7 p.m.); and "Soul of Cincy" (7 p.m.-6 a.m.).

WOSL-FM's updated “R&B and Old School” format will feature Prince, Usher, R. Kelly, Jill Scott, Notorious BIG and Mary J. Blige. The new lineup: "Russ Parr Morning Show" (6-10 a.m.); Sam Sylk (10 a.m.-3 p.m.); Operations Manager Kenar “K2” Karter hosting "K2 in the Afternoon" (3-7 p.m.); John Monds (7 p.m.-midnight)

“The ability to bring a vibrant music format to the FM side of the dial all the while keeping local media superstars like Lincoln Ware on the station is something that excites us all," said Mitch Galvin, general manager, in the media release.

Radio One also owns Hip Hop WIZF-FM, "101.1 The Wiz."