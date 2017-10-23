Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

The 11th Annual Books by the Banks Cincinnati

By 9 hours ago
  • The Books by the Banks 2017 poster, by children’s book illustrator, muralist, and designer Tara Callahan King.
    Provided

The 11th Annual Books by the Banks Cincinnati Regional Book Festival takes place this Saturday at the Duke Energy Convention Center. More than 120 national, regional and local authors will be on hand to meet fans and sign books.

Joining us for a brief preview of this year's Books by the Banks is Manager of the Popular Library at the Public Library of Cincinnati and Hamilton County and Books by the Banks Adult Author Team Leader, David Siders.

Books by the Banks is this Saturday, October 28, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Duke Energy Center. Admission is free, and the festival features author panels, writing sessions and activities for the entire family. For more information, click here

