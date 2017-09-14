This Year's Great Ohio River Swim Salutes The Late Bill Keating, Jr.

Across the Ohio River and back, 900 yards. That's the route and length of the upcoming Great Ohio River Swim. Started in 2007, this year's event will be held in honor of Bill Keating, Jr., a strong supporter of the swim. Mr. Keating lost his battle with brain cancer earlier this year.

Greater Cincinnati swim programs have produced dozens of champion athletes, including several Olympic medalists. Thousands of people in our region swim: competitively, for exercise, or just for fun. And the Great Ohio River Swim provides them with an opportunity to try something different, an open water swim.

Joining us to talk about the Great Ohio River Swim, and competitive and recreational swimming in Cincinnati, are this year's Honorary Swim Chair and a coach for the Cincinnati Marlins swim team, Caroline Keating. Caroline won the first Great Ohio River Swim, beating her dad, Bill Keating, Jr.; Northern Kentucky Swordfish Masters and Cincinnati Marlins coach and writer for SwimSwam, Loretta Race; and avid swimmer Jerry Schulte, former manager for Source Water Protection and Emergency Response with the Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission (ORSANCO).

The Bill Keating, Jr. Great Ohio River Swim, sponsored by and benefiting Outdoor Adventure Clubs of Greater Cincinnati, takes place Sunday, September 24. The swim starts at 8:15 a.m. at the Serpentine Wall and ends at the Public Landing. For more information and registration, click here.