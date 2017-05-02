WUBE-FM, WREW-FM Win Crystal Awards

One of the Cincinnati Hubbard Radio stations usually comes home from the National Association of Broadcasters convention with a NAB Crystal Award for excellent public service. This year they came home with two.

Both country WUBE-FM (B105.1) and WREW-FM (MIX 94.9) won 30th annual Crystal Awards "for their outstanding year-round commitment to community service," according to the NAB.

Hubbard's all-news WTOP-AM in Washington D.C. also was honored at the Crystal Awards last week in Las Vegas. Cincinnati was the only town with two winners from one ownership.

The seven other winners were KMOX-AM in St. Louis; WDNS-FM in Bowling Green, KY; WBLS-FM in New York City; KRMG-FM in Tulsa, OK; WHUR-FM in Washington, D.C.; WYCT-FM in Pensacola, FL; and WZUS-FM Decatur, IL. They were selected from 50 finalists by a panel of judges representing broadcasting, community service organizations and public relations firms.

Hubbard's WKRQ-FM (101.9) won Crystal Awards in 2012 and 2009 for supporting the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure, annual Bosom Ball to fight breast cancer, and the Women's Crisis Center of Northern Kentucky.

WREW-FM also won in 2012 for supporting the American Lung Association, the Music Resource Center of Cincinnati and Susan G. Komen for the Cure. WUBE-FM won a Crystal Award in 2008.

The Hubbard website says its long-running commitment to community service includes WUBE-FM's show for the USO, WKRQ-FM's Bosom Ball to fight breast cancer, WREW-FM's live music series and WYGY-FM's City Gospel Mission radio-thon.