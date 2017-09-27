Willy Porter's coming to the Ludlow Garage

Milwaukee-based singer/songwriter Willy Porter along with Carmen Nickerson are bringing their music to the Ludlow Garage on Thursday, October 26th. Their latest album, Bonfire to Ash, was released last November.

Michael Grayson spoke by phone with him and his partner Carmen Nickerson on September 26th about his latest cd and what it's like writing songs with Carmen. Willy goes into some discussion of some of the songs on the album, Bonfire to Ash, too.

Here's what the Ludlow Garage posted about them:

Midwest artists Willy Porter and Carmen Nickerson are an exciting addition to the indie-duo scene. With their liquid harmonies and unassailable, playful performance chemistry, these two solo artists have joined their unique talents to create the unforgettable sound of Porter Nickerson.

Porter has been turning first time listeners into die-hard fans for more than two decades. His blistering guitar playing and rich songwriting provides the perfect architecture to support Nickerson’s lush vocals, complimenting and elevating Porter’s songs to make them feel both fresh and timeless. The pair first collaborated on the 2013 EP Cheeseburgers and Gasoline and again on Porter’s 2015 record Human Kindness. In 2016 the duo performed as the featured musical guests on NPR’s A Prairie Home Companion.

Porter Nickerson are excited to bring listeners the new disc, Bonfire to Ash, their first album of original co-writes produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Ben Wisch (Marc Cohn, Jonatha Brooke).

Bonfire to Ash charts experiences that bridge the intimate with the universal. From the thirsty shoots of new love (“Old Red Barn”), to the urgency to save love from skidding out of reach forever (“Loving On Her Mind”), and again in the anthemic elegy to relationships and legacies forged in America’s heartland on the song “Living Proof.” Porter and Nickerson perfect a unique dialogue through the songs on this record that carries over into their unassailable stage chemistry.

Together these highly accomplished artists take audiences on a singular musical ride full of heart, grit, energy, and fun that showcases the best of what live music has to offer.

Press Quotes:

“Ash burns brightest when Porter and Nickerson share their voices and different perspectives of a lonely relationship on “Echo of Love.”” -Piet Levy, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

“He’s an amazing guitar player, singer and songwriter. (Carmen Nickerson) produces a very smooth, accurate harmonic blend with him. Did I say I liked this? I REALLY do.” –Al Kooper, music legend/producer on Cheeseburgers and Gasoline

“Willy is an entertaining performer, an excellent guitarist, and someone who obviously loves what he does.” –No Depression