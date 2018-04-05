Wi-Fi Coming To Some Metro Bus Routes

By 1 hour ago
  • Michael Keating / WVXU

Some Metro riders will have free Wi-Fi starting next week. Spokeswoman Brandy Jones says a pilot project starting April 9 will put Wi-Fi on 59 buses and five Access vehicles.

During the six-month project, buses equipped with Wi-Fi will be moved around on different routes, specifically buses numbered 1501 through 1537 and 1601 through 1622. Riders also can look for a logo outside of the vehicle door or check Metro's website

Jones says $25,000 of the $67,000 project is paid through a Federal Transit Administration grant for security projects, as the Wi-Fi will enable first responders to view a live video feed on buses in the event of an emergency. Metro will pick up the remaining $42,000, which includes software and data service, hardware upgrades, and a one-time capital investment with a 20 percent local match for federal security enhancement funds.

Jones says riders have asked for the amenity, and that many of Metro's buses already are equipped for Wi-Fi, which should help keep costs down. "It's just one more way we're trying to make using public transportation an easier and more convenient option," Jones says. 

Metro will evaluate whether to keep offering Wi-Fi after 6 months.

Tags: 
Metro
SORTA

Related Content

SORTA Board To Trim Service In Least-Used Bus Routes

By Jul 18, 2017
Michael Keating / WVXU

The financially-strapped Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority plans to trim back service on its three least-used Metro bus routes as part of a cost-saving plan before they go to voters next year with a sales tax request.

Reinventing Metro: Plan To Improve Struggling Bus System

By Jan 11, 2018
WVXU

The Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority (SORTA), which operates the Metro and Access bus systems, was able to put a 2018 budget in place. But SORTA officials are warning that without a new funding structure, future deficits could lead to more significant cuts to transit service as soon as next year.

SORTA Says It Needs Tax Hike To Keep Metro Running

By Jun 27, 2017
Sarah Ramsey

Many people in greater Cincinnati rely on public transit to get to work every day. But a University of Cincinnati study finds 75,000 jobs in our region are not easily accessible by Metro bus service, which is facing a $31.3 million deficit next year. 