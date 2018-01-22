Why Cincinnati Parks Are Ranked Among Some Of The Nation's Best

According to The Trust for Public Land's 2017 ParkScore index, Cincinnati Parks ranks tenth among the 100 largest cities in America for park system accessibility and quality. Cincinnati Parks constitutes more than 5,000 acres, approximately ten percent of city land.

From Eden Park and its Krohn Conservatory to Smale Riverfront Park and Carol Ann's Carousel, Washington Park to the California Woods Nature Preserve, the 1,459 acre Mt. Airy Forest to Hyde Park Square, Cincinnati Parks offers year-round opportunities to explore and enjoy.

This summer Wade Walcutt became the new director of Cincinnati Parks. He joins us this afternoon, along with Cincinnati Parks Foundation Executive Director Jennifer Spieser; Cincinnati Parks Planning and Facilities Superintendent Steve Schuckman; and Parks Naturalist Michael George.