Westboro Draws Out Hundreds Of UC Counter Protestors

By 14 minutes ago
  • In a fenced off area five Westboro demonstrators are surrounded by hundreds of UC students at the corner of Clifton Ave. and Martin Luther King Wednesday afternoon.
    In a fenced off area five Westboro demonstrators are surrounded by hundreds of UC students at the corner of Clifton Ave. and Martin Luther King Wednesday afternoon.
    Ann Thompson / WVXU

Westboro Baptist Church, known for its messages against the LGBTQ community and others, turned its attention to Cincinnati Wednesday with demonstrations at Oak Hills High School, The University of Cincinnati, and the Duke Energy Convention Center.

At the corner of Clifton Avenue and Martin Luther King on UC's campus, hundreds of counter protestors surrounded five Westboro members shouting "leave," and "love trumps hate." Lavonne Heisser was in the crowd and says "God doesn't hate anyone."

According to Heisser, "It's just not right. We come to an institution to feel open and accepted and be ourselves and for certain people to feel like they are being targeted, it's just crazy."

UC student and Kentucky resident Andrew Smith carried a sign that read "No Hate In My Holler."

The demonstration, which lasted less than 30 minutes, remained peaceful.
Credit Ann Thompson / WVXU

Police had a visible presence to make sure the demonstration was peaceful. Elizabeth Kennedy went to the fenced in area where the Westboro people were standing. She's with the Human Rights Campaign and says, "Love will win and everyone is equal. Why can't everyone just be kind?"

One of the Westboro members talked to reporters. Sam Phelpsroper says he wasn't bothered by the large number of counterprotestors. "These are the people we came to preach to. Every one of the people read these words. That was our only goal."

He wants people punished who don't believe what he does and said this:

Westboro demonstrators left about a half hour after they came to UC.

Tags: 
Westboro Baptist Church
demonstration
University of Cincinnati
LGBT

Related Content

Cincinnati Bans Conversion Therapy

By Dec 9, 2015

Cincinnati City Council voted seven-two Wednesday to ban health professionals from trying to change a person's sexual orientation or gender identity. It's known as reparative or conversion therapy and is typically targeted toward LGBT teenagers.