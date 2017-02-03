Related Program: 
This Week's Top Stories, Including A Report On Drug Dealers And Probation

Each Friday on Cincinnati Edition we present an in-depth discussion of the developments behind the headlines.

We look at the news affecting Greater Cincinnati and the Tri-state.
Credit Jim Nolan/WVXU

Joining us to discuss this week's top stories and for a closer look at how local drug dealers are receiving probation instead of jail time are, from WCPO.com/WCPO Insider, Issues reporter Lisa Bernard-Kuhn and Executive Producer and Chief Investigative reporter of the 9 On Your Side I-Team, Craig Cheatham; and WVXU political reporter Howard Wilkinson.

To read the special WCPO Insider report on local drug dealers and the courts, click here.

