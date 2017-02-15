This Weekend, ArtsWave Presents The Macy's Arts Sampler In Local Neighborhoods

Cincinnati is replete with the arts, from museums to dance to theater to music.

This weekend, the Macy's Arts Sampler returns with a variety of free events like musicals, museum tours and painting classes taking place at parks, libraries, art centers and other locations throughout 18 Greater Cincinnati neighborhoods. Presented by ArtsWave and sponsored by Macy’s, this weekend is your opportunity to explore the arts in our region.

Here to talk about this free weekend of family fun, the importance of the arts in the community and new arts developments are ArtsWave Corporate Campaign Senior Director, Lisa Wolter; Producing Artistic Director at The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati, Roderick Justice; and Director of Education at the Cincinnati Contemporary Jazz Orchestra, Matt Anklan.