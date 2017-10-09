Visual Intelligence, Observation And Perception

Astute observation is critical to professional success. By showing people how to look closely at images, Amy Herman, founder and president of The Art of Perception, Inc., helps people hone their “visual intelligence,” a set of skills we all possess but few of us know how to use properly.

Her organization conducts professional development courses around the world including with police departments, the FBI, CIA, Scotland Yard, and the Peace Corps. She is also the author of "Visual Intelligence. Sharpen Your Perception, Change Your Life."

Amy Herman will be in Cincinnati next week to conduct several training sessions and workshops. She joins us this afternoon, along with Chair of the Department of Internal Medicine at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine and President of the Academy of Medicine of Cincinnati, Dr. Gregory Rouan; and Lt. Bruce Hoffbauer with the Cincinnati Police Department Training Section.

Amy Herman will conduct a workshop, Visual Intelligence Training for Professionals, Wednesday, October 18, from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Xavier University Cintas Center. For information and registration, click here. She will also present The Art of Visual Perception Thursday, October 19, at the Cincinnati Art Museum from 6 to 9 p.m. For details and ticket information, click here. Both events benefit the Little Sisters of the Poor - Cincinnati.