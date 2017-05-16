U.S. Marine Corps Band Performs At Ohio Statehouse

The U.S. Marine Corps Battle Color Detachment from Washington D.C. performed at the Ohio Statehouse today. This unit, 8th and I, is the oldest military post in the country. It doesn’t often perform outside the nation’s capital. This special appearance of the U.S. Marine Drum and Bugle Corps, the Silent Drill Platoon, the Marine Corps Color Band and the Color Sergeant of the Marine Corps honored the widow of former Senator and astronaut hero John Glenn.

