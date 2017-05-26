Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

Updates On Continuing Stories In The Tri-state

By 29 minutes ago
  • We look at the news affecting Greater Cincinnati and the Tri-state
    We look at the news affecting Greater Cincinnati and the Tri-state
    Jim Nolan/WVXU

Each Friday on Cincinnati Edition we discuss the developments behind the headlines.

Joining us this week for updates on several stories, including the continuing investigation into the mass murder that took place in Pike County last year, allegations of misconduct at the Cincinnati VA Medical Center and the re-trial of Ray Tensing in the shooting death of Sam DuBose, are Cincinnati Enquirer Columnist Chris Graves; 9 On Your Side/WCPO.com Business Reporter Dan Monk; and WVXU reporter and digital news editor Tana Weingartner.

To read more from Chris Graves on the Pike County shootings, click here. To read the WCPO/Scripps Washington Bureau continuing coverage of the VA Medical Centers, click here. To view the WCPO searchable database of local executive pay plans, click here.

Tags: 
Pike County
Cincinnati VA Medical Center
Ray Tensing
Sam DuBose
Cincinnati Enquirer
wcpo.com
WCPO insider
WCPO
WVXU
Chris Graves
Dan Monk
Tana Weingartner
Cincinnati Edition

Related Content

As Anniversary Approaches, Pike County Massacre Remains Unsolved

By Apr 13, 2017

As the one-year anniversary of a massacre in Pike County approaches, there are still many unanswered questions.

VA Report Finds Dirty, Clean Equipment Stored Together

By May 3, 2017
Cincinnati VA Medical Center

The government has released a new report about conditions at the Cincinnati VA Medical Center and its Ft. Thomas hospice care.

Judge Dismisses Request To Dismiss Tensing Retrial

By 18 hours ago
Pool

Hamilton County Judge Leslie Ghiz is dismissing a motion asking for her to dismiss the charges against Ray Tensing, the former UC police officer charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter for the shooting death of Sam DuBose during a 2015 traffic stop.

Community Forums To Discuss Ray Tensing's Retrial

By May 9, 2017
BILL RINEHART / WVXU

The second trial of Ray Tensing is scheduled for May 25. The white former University of Cincinnati police officer is accused of killing unarmed black motorist Sam DuBose during a 2015 traffic stop. The first trial ended with a hung jury.