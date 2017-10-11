Related Program: 
UC DAAP Students' Award-Winning Designs Will Be On Display At DesignBuildCincy

UC DAAP Professors Stephen Slaughter (left) and John Dixon brought architecture and industrial design students together to create this award-winning collection.
Credit Joseph Fuqua II/UC Creative Services

Those attending this year's DesignBuildCincy will be able to see award-winning work from students at the University of Cincinnati's School of Design, Architecture, Art, and Planning (DAAP).

A class of students won the  2017 Editor’s Award for best school installation at this year's International Contemporary Furniture Fair, North America’s premier showcase for contemporary design.

The class created a functional furniture collection, which they branded section 001, for a DAAP studio. The full display is now on view in the DAAP Library and will be featured at DesignBuildCincy.

Here to discuss the project and section 001 are DAAP Assistant Professor of Practice John Dixon and DAAP students Mary Cate McIntyre, Brian Kovesci and Nate Laux.

