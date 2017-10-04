Trump Visits Shooting Victims, First Responders In Las Vegas

Updated at 3:22 pm ET

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrived in Las Vegas Wednesday to show their support for the victims of Sunday's shooting massacre.

"The only message I can say is that we're with you 100 percent," Trump told patients who were being treated at University Medical Center.

Surrounded by doctors and nurses in lab coats and scrubs, the president praised the medical teams who treated dozens of patients on Sunday night.

"I have to tell you, it makes you very proud to be an American when you see the job that they've done," Trump said. "And people who would not be around today are up there and they'll be leaving the hospital in a week or two weeks or five weeks."

The Trumps also planned to meet with police, paramedics and volunteers who helped to prevent an even greater loss of life.

"We're going to pay our respects and to see the police who have done really a fantastic job in a very short time," Trump said. "It's a very, very sad day for me, personally."

The president also praised the heroism of some of the shooting victims themselves.

"Some of them were very badly wounded, and they were badly wounded because they refused to leave," he said. "People leaving ambulances to have somebody else go because they thought they were hurt even more so."

University Medical Center treated 100 patients Sunday night and admitted 50.

Trump said he's been getting regular updates on the shooting, which left at least 58 people dead and hundreds of others injured. Authorities have been learning more about the gunman, the president said, although the investigation has yet to uncover a motive.

"We're looking, I can tell you," Trump said. "It's a very sick man. He was a very demented person."

The president brushed aside a reporter's question about whether the country has a problem with gun violence.

"We're not going to talk about that today," Trump said.

The president won the support of the National Rifle Association in last year's presidential campaign.

Democratic lawmakers rallied outside the Capitol on Wednesday in support of gun safety legislation.

"How many more dead bodies will it take to wake up this Congress?" asked Rep. John Lewis of Georgia. "This must stop and it must stop now."

