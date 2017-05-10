Trump fired Comey: Cue the hilarious cartoons worldwide

Many American cartoonists have compared President Trump's abrupt firing of FBI Director James Comey to Richard Nixon's "Saturday Night Massacre" in 1973 — when Nixon terminated a special prosecutor looking into Watergate. Cartoonists outside the United States seem to prefer to riff on the hidden hand of Russia and other familiar Trumpisms. Here are some of the images circulating the globe:
Rod Emmerson of New Zealand
The Nixonian twist - Trump sacks Comey - you just can't make this stuff up. #FBIDirector #Trumpistan @nzherald pic.twitter.com/HPVwrjIQtb
— Rod Emmerson (@rodemmerson) May 10, 2017
Christian Durando of Italy
#tOOnsMaG James Comey, Donald Trump, Russiagate and the Mother's Day Massacre #Cartoon by Christian Durando, from… https://t.co/RmY6Zv6ltB
— MY.TOONSMAG.COM (@mytoonsmag) May 10, 2017
Michael de Adder of Canada
Cartoon for May 9th. #Trumprussia #FBIDirector #COMEY #ComeyFiring pic.twitter.com/iUd84cPF2r
— Michael de Adder (@deAdder) May 10, 2017
Other cartoonists are using Trump stereotypes like "You're fired!" to explain the move.
Dawn Mockler of Canada
#trump #TrumpRussiaInvestigation pic.twitter.com/qbfUMvWIN4 Dawn Mockler of Canada
— Dawn Mockler (@dawnymock) May 10, 2017
Osama Hajjaj of Jordan
Miguel Cordova of Peru
#comeyfired #COMEY #MAGA #drainingtheswamp #ComeyYoureFired #FBIComey #POTUS # pic.twitter.com/uvhnbbdcP8
— miguel (@miguelcartoons) May 10, 2017
And then there is Russia, lurking in the background, calling all the shots.
Martin Sutovec of Slovakia
From PRI's The World ©2017 PRI