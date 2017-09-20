Tracing Your Genealogy During Family History Month

For some people, learning about their family history is a matter of curiosity. For others it’s a way to better understand who they are and where they came from, perhaps even a source of pride.

And it’s beneficial for those who need to know their ancestry to be part of certain programs and associations. Whatever the reason, learning about one’s ancestry has become a popular pursuit, as any genealogy librarian will tell you.

October is Family History Month. Joining us to discuss the resources available for researching your family history are Krysta Wilham, Local History & Genealogy programmer with the Kenton County Public Library; and Chris Smith, a reference librarian in Genealogy and Local History with the Public Library of Cincinnati and Hamilton County.

To see the Kenton County Public Library’s Calendar of events for Family History Month, click here. For information on the Family History Month events at the Cincinnati Public Library, click here.