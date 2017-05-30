Related Program: Here & Now Tracing The Origins Of Popping, The Dance Craze Born In Fresno By editor • 1 hour ago Related Program: Here & Now TweetShareGoogle+Email B-boy Goku (Charles Montgomery) dances for an audience at the Fresno State "What’s Popping" event in November. (KQED) Listen Listening... / A new oral history project at California’s Fresno State is documenting the roots of the hip-hop dance craze known as popping. Alice Daniel from Here & Now contributor KQED has our story.Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/. TweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.