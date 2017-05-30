Related Program: 
Tracing The Origins Of Popping, The Dance Craze Born In Fresno

  • B-boy Goku (Charles Montgomery) dances for an audience at the Fresno State "What’s Popping" event in November. (KQED)
A new oral history project at California’s Fresno State is documenting the roots of the hip-hop dance craze known as popping.

Alice Daniel from Here & Now contributor KQED has our story.

