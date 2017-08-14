Related Program: 
Tour The "Painted Ladies" Of Cincinnati's Oldest Neighborhood

By 8 hours ago
  • Colorful Victorian “Painted Lady” homes are a hallmark of historic Columbia Tusculum.
You'll know it by the iconic “Painted Ladies.” Cincinnati's oldest neighborhood is dotted with the colorful, Victorian homes residing up and down the Tusculum hills. Nestled in the Ohio River Valley, Columbia Tusculum, established in 1788, is full of history.

You can learn more about the neighborhood during the Columbia Tusculum Home and Pub Tour on Saturday October 7th. It's a chance to tour historic “Painted Lady” homes and neighborhood pubs while enjoying live music and trolley rides.

Here to discuss the Columbia Tusculum Home and Pub Tour is Columbia Tusculum Home Tour Committee Member Jeanette Jackson.

