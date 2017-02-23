Tim Closson Tapped For Country Radio Hall Of Fame

Congratulations to Tim Closson, former WUBE-FM operations director, who will be inducted into the Country Radio Hall of Fame in Nashville on June 21.

During Closson's tenure (from 1990 to 2004), B105 became the Cincinnati market's dominant station with listeners ages 25 to 54 "and achieved national prominence," according to the Hall of Fame announcement.

"I am very honored and humbled," said Closson, who lives in Cincinnati. Since 2014, he has worked as an affiliate sales manager for Westwood One.

While based at B105, Closson also served as a programming vice president for AMFM Chancellor's country music formats on radio stations Los Angeles, Phoenix, San Francisco, Minneapolis, Detroit, and Houston.

Before coming to Cincinnati, he was a programmer, music director and DJ at radio stations in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Eau Claire, Wisc. Both of those stations won Country Music Association Station of the Year awards during his time there.

The Country Radio Hall of Fame recognizes people "who have made significant contributions to the radio industry over a 20-year period, 15 of which must be in the country format," according to the Hall of Fame announcement Wednesday at the Country Radio Seminar in Nashville.

Closson is a past member of both the Country Radio board of directors and its agenda committee.