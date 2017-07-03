Related Program: 
Thayne Maynard Talks To American Humane Assoc. CEO

By Jul 3, 2017
  • Dr. Robin Ganzert, president and CEO of the American Humane Association, the country’s oldest national humane organization.
    Provided, American Humane Association

Dr. Robin Ganzert is the president and CEO of the American Humane Association, which works to protect animals and children from abuse and harm. She also serves as Vice Chair of the Board of Directors for the ALS Association, and on the advisory board for the Mary J. Blige and Steve Stoute Foundation for the Advancement of Women Now.

Ganzert is also the author of "Animal Stars: Behind the Scenes with Your Favorite Animal Actors." She recently talked with Cincinnati Zoo Director Thane Maynard about her work.

