Thanks OTRimprov!

During our recently completed Spring Fund Drive, we tried something new - locally created and produced on-air spots from the great folks at OTRimprov. Not only do we appreciate their time and talent, but also their love of WVXU and NPR.

Many have asked to hear their spots so here they are. And we certainly encourage you to get out and see OTRimprov in person! They perform a variety of shows in a variety of venues, so check out their schedule and get more info about the group by clicking here: OTRimprov