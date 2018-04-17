Term-Limited Lawmaker Says He's Interested In Contested Speaker's Race

Another state representative has confirmed he’s interested in the job of House Speaker, now that Cliff Rosenberger has resigned following reports that the FBI is asking questions about his travel alongside lobbyists connected to payday lending.

Rep. Andy Thompson (R-Marietta) said he has a lot he’d like to see the House do in the next few months. He said since he’s term limited, he’s uniquely positioned to step into the short-term speaker’s role through the end of the year. “The people I admire – the George Washingtons of the world, who aren’t trying to accumulate power, they’re just trying to get a good outcome. So hopefully if I could play that role I’d be glad to," Thompson said.

The behind the scenes battle between House Finance Committee chair Ryan Smith and former Speaker Larry Householder to take over as speaker next year has become increasingly public and nasty. Smith has said he has the support of a majority of the caucus to be speaker now if a vote were called soon. Householder has had no public comment.

