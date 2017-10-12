Related Program: 
The Team Behind The Photo Book "Grizzly: The Bears Of Greater Yellowstone"

By Thane Maynard 5 minutes ago

The grizzly bears of Yellowstone National Park.
Credit amazon.com

The Yellowstone population of grizzly bears was designated as an endangered species in 1975, but this June, the Department of the Interior announced the bears would be removed from the Endangered Species List. 

Since then several groups have filed lawsuits against that decision.

Last fall, before it was announced the bears would be taken off the endangered list, Cincinnati Zoo Director Thane Maynard spoke with wildlife photographer Tom Mangelsen and writer Todd Wilkinson. Mangelsen spent 10 years tracking and photographing a family of grizzly bears in Yellowstone National Park. He and Wilkinson teamed-up to create the book Grizzly: The Bears of Greater Yellowstone

